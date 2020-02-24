Anderson batted leadoff Sunday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI in a spring win over the Reds.

Chicago's leadoff batter is one job yet to be determined as Cactus League games commence. Anderson and Yoan Moncada, who batted second, are expected to occupy the top two spots in the order. Anderson is not the classic top-of-the-order guy in that he's a free swinger that doesn't draw many walks (2.9% in 2019). That spot will give him plenty of plate appearances, which the White Sox will want from the American League's reigning batting champ (.335).