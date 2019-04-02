Anderson (personal) is not expected to miss the final game of the series against Cleveland on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson, who was scratched from Monday's game, is away from the team to be with his wife who gave birth to the couple's second child. It's possible the White Sox place him on paternity leave, meaning he can miss up two more games. They have a day off Tuesday followed by series finale Wednesday in Cleveland and the team's home opener Thursday against the Mariners.