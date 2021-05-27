Anderson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Orioles.
The White Sox haven't indicated that Anderson is dealing with an injury, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a second straight game. Danny Mendick will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
