Anderson (hamstring) isn't starting Monday's game against the Mariners.
Anderson is considered day-to-day after he left Sunday's loss to the Angels with left hamstring tightness. Leury Garcia will take over as the starting shortstop for Monday's series opener against Seattle, batting seventh.
