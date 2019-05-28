White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out again Tuesday
Anderson (wrist) is not in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson appeared as a pinch runner during the completion of the suspended game versus the Royals Tuesday afternoon, but he's apparently not quite ready to rejoin the lineup. Jose Rondon will start at shortstop while Anderson remains on the bench for the fourth straight game due to his sore right wrist.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Still battling wrist issue•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched for second straight day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Good to go Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with sore wrist•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Late scratch Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three more hits Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...