Anderson (wrist) is not in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson appeared as a pinch runner during the completion of the suspended game versus the Royals Tuesday afternoon, but he's apparently not quite ready to rejoin the lineup. Jose Rondon will start at shortstop while Anderson remains on the bench for the fourth straight game due to his sore right wrist.