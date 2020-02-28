White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with illness
Anderson will miss Friday's game against Cleveland due to a stomach virus, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
With the illness occurring nearly a month before Opening Day, Anderson can afford to miss a few days and still have plenty of time to get ready for the regular season. He lines up as the White Sox's first or second hitter and everyday shortstop this season.
