Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Twins with right wrist soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

A pitch hit his wrist on a swing in Friday's game. The fact that he was originally in the lineup suggests that the injury may not be that serious, but it will nonetheless force him to the bench for at least one game. Anderson was hitting .361/.395/.389 over his last 10 games. Jose Rondon will start at shortstop in his place.