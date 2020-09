Anderson went 1-for-4 and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

Anderson extended his hit streak to five games (13-for-23) and has hit safely in 12 of 14 September games. He's owned the month for two seasons. In 2019, he slashed .374/.400/.566 over 23 games on his way to the AL batting title. This season, he's slashing .450/.477/.600 over 14 games and is tied with the Yankees DJ LeMahieu for tops in the AL.