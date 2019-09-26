White Sox's Tim Anderson: Pads batting average lead
Anderson went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Indians.
Anderson's MLB-high batting average swelled to .339 following the four-hit effort, the fifth time this season with that may hits. He now has a 10-point lead over Christian Yelich and Ketel Marte, both of whom are injured and done for the season, and 11 points more than DJ LeMahieu. He's still a free-swinger, chasing pitches outside the zone, but has improved his contact rate and enjoys a .402 BABIP.
