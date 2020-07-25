Anderson batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Twins.

Anderson, who won the American League batting title in 2019, was back at it to start 2020. He's expected to remain up in the order, although there is a chance manager Rick Renteria eventually moves Luis Robert, a leadoff hitter in the minors, atop the order once the rookie acclimates to MLB.