Anderson batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Twins.
Anderson, who won the American League batting title in 2019, was back at it to start 2020. He's expected to remain up in the order, although there is a chance manager Rick Renteria eventually moves Luis Robert, a leadoff hitter in the minors, atop the order once the rookie acclimates to MLB.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Bangs out two homers Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with illness•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leads off in spring opener•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will likely hit first or second•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sitting for Game 1•