Anderson has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain, retroactive to April 5.

Anderson has been sidelined since leaving Sunday's game against the Angels due to left hamstring tightness. The 27-year-old underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a strain, and he'll miss additional time while he recovers. Leury Garcia should serve as the primary shortstop in his absence, and Danny Mendick was recalled from alternate camp in a corresponding move to serve as infield depth.