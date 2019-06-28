White Sox's Tim Anderson: Placed on injured list
Anderson (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 26.
Anderson was diagnosed with a right high-ankle sprain after exiting Tuesday's game and never seemed likely to avoid the IL. The 26-year-old underwent an MRI on Wednesday but the results have yet to be disclosed. Anderson will be eligible to be activated July 6, but it seems more likely he won't make his return until after the All-Star break.
