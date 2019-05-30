Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double and was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Royals.

Anderson, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with a wrist injury, was hit with a changeup off the helmet on the second pitch he saw, prompting the ejection of Kansas City pitcher Glenn Sparkman. The ejection appears to be related to the recent history between the White Sox and Royals, who emptied their benches April 17 after a series of incidents involving Anderson. The shortstop later knocked in the game-winning run with an eighth-inning double.