Anderson 4-for-9 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored during Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland.
The 27-year-old had a strong start in the season opener with two hits and two runs scored, but he struggled in the following two games and went 0-for-9 with a run scored, a walk and three strikeouts. Anderson is now 6-for-23 with six runs scored and one home run through five games.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Picks up from last year•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Bangs out two homers Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with illness•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leads off in spring opener•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will likely hit first or second•