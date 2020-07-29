Anderson 4-for-9 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored during Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland.

The 27-year-old had a strong start in the season opener with two hits and two runs scored, but he struggled in the following two games and went 0-for-9 with a run scored, a walk and three strikeouts. Anderson is now 6-for-23 with six runs scored and one home run through five games.