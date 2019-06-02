Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Indians.

Anderson supplied all the offense Lucas Giolito needed with a fourth-inning solo shot, then he later delivered an insurance run in eighth. The free-swinging shortstop has improved his contact rate (78.7 percent, up from 73.7 in 2018), which shows in a higher batting average (.330, up from .240) and a drop in strikeout rate (19.2 K%, down from 24.6).