Anderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Twins.

One night after Anderson's 11-game hitting streak was broken, the shortstop launched his 14th home run. He's maintaining a batting average above .300, but the lurking .388 BABIP suggests it could disappear at some point. Anderson is still very much a free-swinger, who swings at 45.1 percent of pitches outside the zone, and does not draw many walks.

