White Sox's Tim Anderson: Provides offense in loss
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Twins.
One night after Anderson's 11-game hitting streak was broken, the shortstop launched his 14th home run. He's maintaining a batting average above .300, but the lurking .388 BABIP suggests it could disappear at some point. Anderson is still very much a free-swinger, who swings at 45.1 percent of pitches outside the zone, and does not draw many walks.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak hits double digits•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak reaches eight games•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swats homer in loss•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scores twice in win•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects four hits•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak reaches double digits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...