White Sox's Tim Anderson: Ready for rehab stint
Anderson (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The shortstop ran the bases Monday, clearing the final hurdle necessary to return to a live setting. He's missed close to a month with the high-ankle sprain, but Anderson suggested he may only need a week's worth of games or so in the minors to prepare for a return to Chicago. When ready, Anderson will push Ryan Goins to the bench or off the roster entirely.
