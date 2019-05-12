Anderson went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 5-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

With the three-hit afternoon, Anderson improved to 8-for-25 (.320) with two homers and six RBI in the last seven games. He's only walked six times this season, but Anderson still supports a healthy .331/.362/.535 slash line. Anderson also has eight home runs, 24 RBI and 25 runs in 142 at-bats this year.