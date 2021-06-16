Anderson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base Tuesday in the White Sox's 3-0 win over the Rays.

Anderson delivered his third multi-hit game in a row, with the 27-year-old going 8-for-13 with a pair of doubles, four runs and two RBI over that stretch. Thanks to the hot streak, Anderson has lifted his season-long batting average from .291 to .311. He'll look to keep the momentum going in Wednesday's series finale; he'll bat leadoff and start at shortstop.