White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reinstated Thursday
Anderson (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
As expected, Anderson is back with the White Sox ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Mariners after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child Monday. Look for him to assume his normal spot in the lineup. Through three games, Anderson is 4-for-12 with a double and a stolen base.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: To return Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moves to paternity list•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Likely out for Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched for personal reasons•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects first extra-base hit•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Saving legs for regular season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...