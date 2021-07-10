Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs in Friday's 12-1 blowout of the Orioles.

In his last five games, the shortstop has gone 13-for-21 with four doubles, three walks and nine runs, raising his batting average from .289 to .312 in the process. Hitting before Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu would be an enviable spot for any player, but Anderson would be having a phenomenal stretch offensively even without their help in the second and third spots of Chicago's lineup. His situation only figures to improve once Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) returns in a month or so.