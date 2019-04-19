Anderson will be suspended by MLB for his role in Wednesday's benches-clearing altercation, Stadium reports.

This has not been confirmed by MLB or any of the White Sox's beat writers. It also flies in the face of common sense, as Anderson was essentially the victim in Wednesday's altercation. If he does indeed get handed a suspension, he would almost assuredly appeal the punishment, so he may not sit out any games this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories