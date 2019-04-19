White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reportedly facing suspension
Anderson will be suspended by MLB for his role in Wednesday's benches-clearing altercation, Stadium reports.
This has not been confirmed by MLB or any of the White Sox's beat writers. It also flies in the face of common sense, as Anderson was essentially the victim in Wednesday's altercation. If he does indeed get handed a suspension, he would almost assuredly appeal the punishment, so he may not sit out any games this weekend.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Crushes homer before ejection•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leads MLB in batting•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Responsible for key blow•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Steals fourth bag•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Extends hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting fifth vs. righty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...
-
Waivers: McMahon back, Urias done
Ryan McMahon reminded everyone why he shouldn't have been on the waiver wire in the first place...
-
Trade chart, Fantasy Baseball rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...