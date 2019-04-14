White Sox's Tim Anderson: Responsible for key blow
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Yankees.
Anderson's lone hit in the series finale was a big one, as he left the yard in the fourth inning with the bases loaded to propel the White Sox to a 5-2 victory. The 25-year-old shortstop's hot start at the dish continues, and he's now batting .429 with three home runs, 10 RBI and five stolen bases over 13 games in 2019.
