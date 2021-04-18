White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Anderson will be on the bench for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Since Anderson recently returned from a hamstring injury, the White Sox don't want to overtax the shortstop by having him play all 14 innings of the twin bill. Anderson will be getting a deserved breather after he was the driving force of the Chicago offense in the 3-2 victory in Game 1. He recorded three of the White Sox's seven hits, including a leadoff home run in the first inning.
