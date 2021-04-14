Anderson (hamstring) ran the bases at full speed and is on target to return when eligible Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson has been trending toward a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list, and running full speed is another box checked. Danny Mendick has been filling in at shortstop.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expected back when first eligible•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Downplays hamstring injury•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Awaiting MRI results•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Not starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Considered day-to-day•