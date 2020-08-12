Anderson (groin) went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Tuesday in the White Sox's 8-4 win over the Tigers.
Back in action after spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list with a groin strain, Anderson slotted back into his familiar spot at shortstop and at the top of the Chicago lineup. He was able to come around to score both times he reached base and didn't seem to be bothered by the groin issue, so fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable activating him at this point. Anderson will start again Wednesday in a day game after a night game.
