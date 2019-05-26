The White Sox scratched Anderson (wrist) from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox included Anderson in their initial lineup before scratching him for the second straight day with his sore right wrist apparently still proving bothersome. Jose Rondon will again step in at shortstop in his stead, but the White Sox haven't indicated that the wrist issue is anything that will put Anderson at risk of landing on the 10-day injured list. The team's tune could change, however, if Anderson continues to miss action during the White Sox's three-game series with the Royals that begins Monday.