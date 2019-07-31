White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sends game into extras
Anderson went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.
Anderson's ninth-inning, run-producing sac fly sent the game into extra innings. He returned to the lineup after missing 26 games due to an ankle injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back from injury•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will rehab through Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Plays three straight days•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Plays shortstop on rehab•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Active in rehab•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Deployed as DH in first rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...