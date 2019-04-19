White Sox's Tim Anderson: Serving suspension
Anderson will serve his one-game suspension Friday against the Tigers.
Anderson was forced to miss a game after directing a racial slur towards Royals pitcher Brad Keller in a brawl which followed Keller hitting Anderson with a pitch Wednesday. Leury Garcia starts at shortstop in his absence.
