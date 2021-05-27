The White Sox anticipate that Anderson, who is dealing with a sore left thumb in additional to general body soreness, will be ready to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Orioles, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson will be on the bench for the second straight day in Thursday's series opener, but the White Sox appear to be holding him out merely as a precaution. The 27-year-old had been stuck in a 3-for-30 slump over his past seven starts, so the time off should not only help him recover from his minor injuries, but also help him refine his approach at the plate.