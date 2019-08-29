Anderson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Ryan Goins will start at shortstop in the series finale in place of Anderson, who will check out of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 6, when he sat out the back end of a doubleheader with Detroit. While playing in each of the past 20 games, Anderson has enjoyed his most productive stretch since his red-hot April, batting .386 with nine extra-base hits, 17 runs and eight RBI.