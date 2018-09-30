Anderson (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson experienced knee soreness during Saturday's 8-3 loss, so it's no surprise he'll take a seat in the season finale in order to avoid a setback heading into the winter. Leury Garcia will fill in at shortstop for Anderson, who took a step forward as a fantasy asset this season with 20 home runs and 26 steals across 153 games. The 25-year-old was less productive in real-life terms, however, which was most notably reflected in his .281 on-base percentage.