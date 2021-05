Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the White Sox' 4-2 win over the Twins on Thursday.

Anderson hit a solo home run off Michael Pineda to lead off the game Thursday. The 28-year-old leads the White Sox in runs scored (22) and stolen bases (6). Anderson is an elite hitter who provides power and speed. He has three multi-hit games in a row and rides an eight-game hitting streak.