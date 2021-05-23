site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Snaps hitless streak
By
RotoWire Staff
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.
Anderson's sixth-inning single snapped an 0-for-17 run, which came after he'd hit in 12 straight. The shortstop has a .299/.336/.438 line over 152 plate appearances.
