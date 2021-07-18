Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a additional run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over Houston.
Anderson extended his hit streak to 14 in the third inning when he was the second of a back-to-back blasts along with Zack Collins. The long ball snapped a 32-game run without a home run.
