White Sox's Tim Anderson: Starting Monday
Anderson (illness) will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson was sidelined over the weekend with a stomach virus, but he'll get the green light to rejoin the spring lineup after reporting to the ballpark healthy Monday. He'll slot behind Yoan Moncada in the lineup, and those two players are expected to regularly occupy the Nos. 1 and 2 spots in some order once Opening Day arrives.
