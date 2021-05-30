Anderson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
Anderson got aboard with a single in the seventh inning, then stole second and advanced to third on an error. The shortstop came home on a go-ahead RBI triple from Nick Madrigal. Anderson is now 9-for-11 in stolen base attempts this year. He's added five home runs, 17 RBI, 31 runs scored and a .293/.330/.425 slash line in 40 games as the White Sox's usual leadoff hitter.
