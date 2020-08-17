Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

Anderson stole his first bag of the season in the first inning then came around to score on an Eloy Jimenez base hit. The shortstop, who has been a frequent runner over his first four seasons, showed the groin injury that cost him a stint on the injured list is no longer bothering him.