White Sox's Tim Anderson: Steals fourth bag
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Rays.
Anderson continued to hit, extending his hitting streak to nine games while also stealing a bag for the third straight game. He's stolen four and is well on his way to cracking the 20-steal threshold for a second straight season.
