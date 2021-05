Anderson went 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland.

Anderson was a force in the third inning Friday. He singled in a run before swiping second base and coming around to score on a Yoan Moncada base hit. He stole another bag after singling in the fifth, giving him five on the season. The 6-foot-1 shortstop is slashing .313/.343/.478 through 70 plate appearances.