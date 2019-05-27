White Sox's Tim Anderson: Still battling wrist issue
Anderson (wrist) remains out of the lineup for the third straight game Monday against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson was listed as a starter initially in each of the previous two games before eventually being scratched, but he's on the bench from the beginning on this occasion. Jose Rondon remains the shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched for second straight day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Good to go Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with sore wrist•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Late scratch Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three more hits Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reaches three times in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal