White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak hits double digits
Anderson went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over Texas.
Anderson's hit safely in 10 straight contests, a stretch in which he's batting .455 with a home run, seven RBI and 12 runs scored.
