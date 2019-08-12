Anderson went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics.

Anderson has hit safely in 10 straight games, going 18-for-43 (.419) with a 1.026 OPS. It would be nice to see that hitting produce runs, but it hasn't as Anderson has just one RBI (a home run) during his streak. Most of his plate appearances this season have come from the second and seventh spots in the order, which are not traditionally run-producing slots.

