White Sox's Tim Anderson: Streak reaches double digits
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Athletics.
Anderson has hit safely in 10 straight games, going 18-for-43 (.419) with a 1.026 OPS. It would be nice to see that hitting produce runs, but it hasn't as Anderson has just one RBI (a home run) during his streak. Most of his plate appearances this season have come from the second and seventh spots in the order, which are not traditionally run-producing slots.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out for Tuesday's nightcap•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three hits in win•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sends game into extras•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back from injury•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will rehab through Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Plays three straight days•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...