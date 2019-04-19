Anderson has been suspended for one game because of language used during the benches-clearing incident in Wednesday's game against the Royals, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It seems likely that Anderson will appeal this suspension, but that has not yet been reported. The White Sox begin a three-game series in Detroit this weekend, and Anderson has not yet been ruled out. If and when he serves a one-game suspension, Jose Rondon would likely start at shortstop.