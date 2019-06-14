Anderson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Anderson absolutely crushed a three-run, 416-foot homer off J.A. Happ in the fifth inning to knot the score, 4-4. The speedy 25-year-old is off to an impressive campaign so far, tallying 10 homers, 34 runs scored, 32 RBI and 15 stolen bases while batting .317/.346/.493.

More News
Our Latest Stories