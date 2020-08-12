Anderson went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win in Detroit.

The 27-year-old is producing immediately since coming off the injured list Tuesday, going 5-for-9 with a homer, a triple, five runs and a walk in two games. The injury didn't slow down Anderson's hot start to the season, and he now has a .385/.415/.692 slash line in 41 plate appearances.