Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over Detroit.

Anderson scored all three times he got on base, and he added a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. The shortstop continues to impress atop Chicago's order. He has a .299/.341/.431 slash line with six home runs, 25 RBI, 38 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 226 plate appearances. He has yet to go more than three games without a hit this season after entering Saturday 0-for-7 in his last two contests.