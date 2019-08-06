Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

After an 0-for-7 stumble to close out July following a month-long stay on the IL, Anderson has now hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-23 (.348) with three doubles and a homer. The 26-year-old shortstop is quickly showing that his early-season success was no sample-size fluke, and he's now slashing .312/.335/.488 on the year.