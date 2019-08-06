White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three hits in win
Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.
After an 0-for-7 stumble to close out July following a month-long stay on the IL, Anderson has now hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-23 (.348) with three doubles and a homer. The 26-year-old shortstop is quickly showing that his early-season success was no sample-size fluke, and he's now slashing .312/.335/.488 on the year.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sends game into extras•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back from injury•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will rehab through Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Plays three straight days•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Plays shortstop on rehab•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Active in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...