Anderson went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Twins.

Every time it seems like the shortstop might be slowing down at the plate, he quickly heats up again. Anderson's gone 12-for-28 (.429) over the last eight games since getting a breather May 16, boosting his slash line on the season back up to .337/.369/.506 with eight homers, 13 steals, 25 RBI and 28 runs in 46 contests, and the only thing holding back his fantasy value even slightly is manager Rick Renteria's insistence on hitting Anderson towards the bottom of the order against right-handed pitching.