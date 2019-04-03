White Sox's Tim Anderson: To return Thursday
Anderson (paternity) says he will play in Thursday's home opener against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox placed Anderson on the paternity list Wednesday, despite the fact he had been away from the team since Monday, and while he could wait until this weekend to return, it sounds like Anderson is intent on getting back for the home opener. Jose Rondon is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh Wednesday.
